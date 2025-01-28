Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex praises University of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, has praised the diversity of subjects on offer and the excellent teaching facilities at the University of Chichester, following a recent visit.

Lady Emma has a long-standing interest in West Sussex’s only university and was delighted by what she saw during a campus visit with the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Symeon Dagkas, on Monday 27 January.

During her tour the Lord-Lieutenant was highly impressed by the University’s state-of-the-art nursing simulation rooms where nursing students train in both a high-tech ward and home environment, which prepares them for future nursing placements.

She then joined Conservatoire students as they rehearsed for their forthcoming show Shrek – The Musical, which takes place from 6-8 February. She rounded off her visit by listening to the University’s Baroque Orchestra.

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, Lady Emma Barnard and Dr Nita Muir

Lady Emma, who has been Lord-Lieutenant since 2022, said: “It’s extremely exciting to see that excellence, innovation and forward-thinking are thriving in the University, and I’m exhilarated by the dedication, enthusiasm and talent of everyone I’ve met this morning. It has been a great visit!”