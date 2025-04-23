Lower Beeding Day Nursery and Preschool retains Outstanding Ofsted rating
Inspectors praised the nursery’s skilled and enthusiastic staff, noting that “all children thrive” and are “enthusiastic about their learning and confident in their ability to express their understanding.”
Children participate in meaningful, empowering activities like the nursery’s cookery club, where they plan meals, prepare ingredients, and share food with friends—building confidence, independence, and teamwork. The report also highlights the nursery’s inclusive ethos, where children with SEND and English as an additional language are “celebrated and supported to achieve the best outcomes.”
Lower Beeding is part of iStep Learning, an early years education group that champions child-led, emotionally supportive care through The Nursery Family settings across the UK.
Nursery Manager Emma Holland said:
“We’re thrilled to have retained our Outstanding rating. This recognition reflects the passion and love our team pours into each day. Our children are confident, curious and kind - and that’s what it’s all about.”
📞 01403 334870
🌐 thenurseryfamily.co.uk/lower-beeding