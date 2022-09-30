Lower Beeding school children help create 'Love Thy Neighbour' mural

Children at Holy Trinity School in Lower Beeding with the new mural

Pupils from Holy Trinity CofE Primary School in Church Close added birds, clouds and rainbows, which they had decorated, to a new mural on a corridor wall opposite their school hall.

The mural, funded by the school’s PTA, was based around the school’s motto of Love Thy Neighbour and designed and painted by Horsham-based art company art-K.

Headteacher Tracey Bishop said: “The artwork was part of a whole school project exploring our school motto. All of the children in the school worked together to add their thoughts about the meaning of our motto and what it means to them.

“It has been a really worthwhile project, the children love the finished mural and are very proud of it.”

The design depicts a rainbow over a variety of buildings, including houses, flats, shops, a church, a synagogue and a mosque.

Laura from art-K added: “It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with Holy Trinity CofE Primary in creating this mural.

“Seeing students react to the painting as it progressed was magical! They all seemed delighted to see it take shape and would discuss the next steps or my next colour choice with great anticipation.

“We would like to thank the school for this great opportunity, and we hope to see the students of Holy Trinity at the art-K Horsham studio soon.”

