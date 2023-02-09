LVS Hassocks gets National Mental Health and Wellbeing Accreditation for second year running

LVS Hassocks has received a National Mental Health & Wellbeing Accreditation for the second year in a row.

The accreditation is from The National College, the streaming home for high-quality professional development for schools.

LVS Hassocks principal Jen Weeks said “Mental health support has been a huge focus at LVS Hassocks over the past few years and is a key priority on our school development plan.

“In July 2022 we trained up 16 of our staff on the two-day Mental Health First Aid Award, undertook training on how to support emotional resilience, gained accreditation in Sleep Right to help advise and support parents whose children may be struggling with sleep, along with investing CPD time in to the National College modules for all staff and governors to complete.”