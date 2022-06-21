Heralded as one of the biggest occasions in the education calendar, the awards and event simultaneously celebrates the work of teachers and schools across the UK’s state school and independent sectors.

Jen said: “This is like the Oscars for teaching. I’m so proud to have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award, and of the work the whole LVS Hassocks team does to provide an inspiring, inclusive educational environment for our students.

“LVS Hassocks is a special place, we are able to make the curriculum adjustments that individual students need to progress in their education.

LVS Hassocks principal, Jen Weeks, has received outstanding level of recognition by being shortlisted for the prestigious Times Education Supplement (TES) Head of the Year award at the TES Schools Awards on Friday, June 17

“We get to know every student as an individual and we work with them to build trust by demonstrating that there are adults who can help them accomplish the massive achievements that they are capable of, we don’t believe in putting a ceiling on children’s achievements.”

Students at the school are given the opportunity to undertake qualifications that suit their abilities including BTEC and GCSE’s.

This year’s sixth formers were the first cohort to undertake Level 3 Qualifications with Art A Level and an EPQ (Extended Project Qualification).

Sixth form student Jake said: “I was in a bad place before I came to LVS Hassocks, and I had been bullied at my previous school by students and teachers.

“Jen and the teachers at LVS Hassocks helped me trust again. After I finish sixth form this summer, I am going onto a mainstream college.”

Jen added: “Working in specialist education is incredibly rewarding. Our teachers have to adapt the teaching methods they have learned through their careers teaching in mainstream schools to creatively deliver the same professional level of teaching and education in a way that recognises the challenges children with a diagnosis of autism face while inspiring achievement and celebrating success.”

For more information about LVS Hassocks, please visit lvs-hassocks.org.uk.