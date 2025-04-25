Master musical production courses available to children in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you know a young person who dreams of producing their own tracks and mastering the art of music creation? Following a hugely successful first run, West Sussex Music is bringing back its Online Music Production course this May, and places are expected to go quickly!

Whether you’re a singer, rapper, or songwriter, this immersive course, delivered in partnership with Education & Bass, gives young people the chance to explore every aspect of music production, from beat-making to building full backing tracks.

The music production course is aimed at 11–16-year-olds and offers a unique, supportive environment to dive into digital music-making. Spaces are limited to keep sessions interactive and personal, so prompt registration is advised.

Key areas covered include:

Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) – Learn to navigate industry-standard software

– Learn to navigate industry-standard software Sound Design & Synthesis – Explore and create your own unique sounds

– Explore and create your own unique sounds Beat-Making & Rhythm – Get hands-on with rhythm creation and loop building

– Get hands-on with rhythm creation and loop building Audio & MIDI Sequencing – Arrange and structure your tracks like a pro

– Arrange and structure your tracks like a pro Beginner Music Theory – Understand chords, scales, and harmony

– Understand chords, scales, and harmony Recording Techniques – Learn how to capture high-quality vocals and instruments

– Learn how to capture high-quality vocals and instruments Mixing & Mastering – Finalise your track with a polished, professional sound

– Finalise your track with a polished, professional sound Creating Complete Tracks – Bring your musical ideas from concept to completion

Paul Smyth, Assistant Head at West Sussex Music, said: “The response to the first course was incredible, and we’re thrilled to be offering it again. It's a great way for young people to develop new skills and connect with others who share their passion for music. With Andrew Ferguson from Education & Bass leading the course, students are learning from someone who’s living the dream, performing, producing, and teaching music around the world.”

Due to the high level of interest, enrolment will be determined by a ballot. Selected applicants will be contacted via email and will have three days to confirm their place by completing payment. Those not selected this time will receive priority for the next course run.

Cost: £75 for ten sessions. Apply now to enter the ballot: https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/online/music-production/