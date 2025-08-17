Mayfield School hits top marks with 1 in 4 A* grades

Mayfield, a leading Catholic independent day and boarding school for girls, is celebrating another exceptional year of A level results, with half of all grades at A* or A — including one in four at the highest A* grade.

These outstanding results have enabled Mayfield’s Upper Sixth girls to secure places at prestigious universities across the UK and abroad, including Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, Durham, Edinburgh, St Andrews, King’s College, UCL, and Imperial.

The girls are set to embark on an exciting array of courses — from specialised fields such as Optometry, Pharmacy, Architecture, Engineering, Fine Art, Law, Medicine, Psychology, and Veterinary Physiotherapy to traditional disciplines including Economics, English, Geography, History, Maths, and the Sciences. Several girls have also secured places at some of the UK’s most sought-after conservatoires for performing arts, including Bird College and the Oxford School of Drama.

Chloe, from Hawkhurst, leaves Mayfield to take up her place at Jesus College, Oxford to read Geography having achieved all A*s in Geography, Psychology and History. She has a huge personal interest in sustainability which not only informed and shaped her passion for Geography but motivated her to take the lead on school initiatives as President of MESSY – Mayfield Environmental Society.

Mayfield School A Level Students

Chloe who is a keen public speaker, debater and competitive horse rider said: “I am absolutely delighted with my results, and I can’t thank Mayfield and my incredible teachers enough. They have been the most supportive, enthusiastic, and encouraging people throughout

"I’m looking forward to starting university, but I will miss my teachers and friends so much, as well as the second home Mayfield has provided for me. Mayfield has had a hugely positive influence on shaping me into the person I am today, and I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to have studied here. A huge thank you to everyone who supported me on this roller coaster of a journey!"

Twins Coco and Lydia, from Wadhurst, have brought a wealth of talent and warmth to Mayfield’s Sixth Form. Not only have they shone in their prefect roles but went above and beyond in organising and hosting the School Charity Fashion Show. Lydia has been instrumental in the Events management of the Winter Ball and Coco as an advocate for women’s issues.

Academically they have excelled in Mayfield’s creative and Arts subjects, studying Classics, Latin, Philosophy and Ethics, Art and Ceramics. The girls now head north together to take up places at Edinburgh University – Coco to Study Philosophy and Lydia to pursue her exceptional creative abilities in the study of Fine Art.

Coco said: “I'm so grateful to be able to call myself a Mayfield girl, the love and support I have been shown throughout my years at Mayfield have truly shaped who I am and have been instrumental to all my achievements so far. Mayfield will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Lydia added: “Mayfield has been the most incredible journey; I’m so grateful to all my fantastic teachers who have taught me so much over the years. Mayfield holds some of my favourite memories and I can’t begin to describe how much I will miss it. I am proud to be a Mayfield girl.”

Boarder Angela leaves Mayfield with A*A*A in Maths, Economics and Physics and an A in her EPQ on the use of autonomous weapons systems. As Head Girl, Angela has developed so many of the strengths which will now support her study of Engineering at Bristol, from speaking at MUN conferences to heading the school prefect team, organising Live Crib and speaking regularly in public.

She said: “Thank you to Mayfield for shaping me into who I am today. I could have not achieved my results without the support of my teachers and friends!"

Francesca’s A*AA in Economics, History and Politics have secured her goal of studying History at Durham - a subject she has always loved. As Deputy Head Girl and Sports Prefect Francesca is equally at home competing on the netball pitch or expressing herself in the dance studio as she is leading a discussion on submarines in History Society. Her talents as a formidable debater and outstanding public speaker and fabulous team-player, developed in Sixth Form, will support the next stage of her academic career.

Francesca, from Smarden, said: “I am super pleased by my results and am so fortunate to have had such wonderful teachers who have been a great support system to me over the past two years. Mayfield has prepared me in the best possible way for the next chapter of my life and I will be forever grateful for the wonderful 5 years spent at Mayfield.”

Local twins Sophie and Francesca have achieved outstanding A Level results with 6 As and A*s between them in History, Politics, Latin, Psychology, Economics and Maths as well as both achieving A* in EPQ. Sophie, History Ambassador, Debating Captain, leading light in school MUN - awarded best delegate in Poland - and Head of House will study History at Durham while Francesca, community prefect, advocate for the Peace and Justice group and keen hockey player takes up her place to study Economics at Bath.

Sophie said: "I couldn't be happier with my results! Thank you so much to all my teachers who helped me get there with all their dedication!"

Francesca added: "I am really pleased with my A Level results! I couldn’t have done it without all the Mayfield community who helped me along the way! Thank you to all my teachers who made this journey so much more manageable with all their help, both in and outside of lessons!"

Headmistress Deborah Bligh said: "Today’s results mark another outstanding year for Mayfield’s Sixth Form. I am absolutely delighted that the girls’ application, passion and perseverance - guided by their inspiring and dedicated teachers - have been justly rewarded.

"Equally important, our students leave us as young women of character, having embraced opportunities to lead, to question, to challenge, to reflect, and to think for themselves. They move on with the strength of character, emotional intelligence, and the confidence, integrity, and self-belief needed to make a positive difference in the world."