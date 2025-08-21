Mayfield School reaches new heights with half of all GCSE grades at 9 or 8

Mayfield, a leading Catholic independent day and boarding school for girls, is celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE success, with half of all grades awarded at 9 or 8 — including 30% at the highest grade 9.

Mayfield’s Headmistress, Deborah Bligh, commented: “I am so proud of our girls and absolutely delighted with this year’s GCSE results. For half of all grades to be awarded at 9 or 8 is an exceptional achievement and reflects not only their determination and hard work, but also the tireless support, expertise and encouragement of their teachers.

"At Mayfield, our small classes mean every girl is known and valued as an individual, and it is inspiring to see them thrive and make such extraordinary progress when given the right support and challenge.

“While we celebrate their impressive academic success, what truly sets a Mayfield girl apart is the kindness, creativity and confidence she shows in using her talents to make a positive difference in the world. Our rounded approach nurtures intellectual curiosity alongside emotional resilience, producing outstanding results while developing the whole person.

“As they move into the Sixth Form, I am excited to see them grow as leaders, discover new passions and continue to flourish in ways that are unique and meaningful to each of them as we guide them on the next stage of their academic adventure.”