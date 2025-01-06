Medmerry Primary School Celebrates Positive Ofsted Visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Medmerry Primary School in Selsey has been praised by Ofsted following its recent inspection. Although single word judgements have now been removed by Ofsted, the report confirmed that Medmerry has maintained its progress since it was first judged as a Good school in 2010. The inspector noted that Medmerry’s pupils love their school and feel safe there, commending their positive behaviour and attitude to learning.

The report noted some of Medmerry’s particular strengths including:

· The wide range of opportunities available to pupils including external visits, school trips and playing their part in the local community

Dave Lott, Headteacher at Medmerry Primary School, with pupils

· Strong support for pupils with SEND

· Staff’s commitment to doing their very best for pupils

The Ofsted report also noted the thoughtful and well constructed teaching which had been seen as part of the inspection, along with the school’s dedication on preparing pupils well for life in modern Britain.

Dave Lott, Headteacher at Medmerry, comments: “Medmerry is a wonderful place for children to learn and we welcomed the opportunity to share an update with Ofsted about everything we’re doing here. The report highlighted the impact our 'Connect, Collaborate, Challenge’ school values are having on developing pupil’s characters, which we were particularly proud of. It was fantastic to see the whole school community – staff, parents and children – come together as part of the inspection.”

Cathy Williams, CEO at Schoolsworks, adds: “Medmerry was one of the first schools to join our trust and this is our third Ofsted inspection together. Maintaining good standards is a challenge in itself in today’s educational climate and so we are delighted that Ofsted recognised Medmerry’s progress and noted how well the school’s leaders and staff team and our trust work well together to continue to improve outcomes for children.”