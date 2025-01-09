Meg Carnie, WaterBear tutor,crowned AIM Music Entrepreneur of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meg Carnie (26), Co-Founder of South Lanes Studios, artist manager, and music business tutor at Brighton’s WaterBear – The College of Music, is shaping the future of the UK’s independent music scene. The Brighton-based powerhouse, dedicated to empowering emerging talent, has recently been named Music Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 by the prestigious Association of Independent Music (AIM).

“It’s honestly hard to put into words,” Carnie says, reflecting on the award that recognises her impact on grassroots and independent music. “When I heard my name, I felt an overwhelming mix of nerves and pride. This award reaffirms everything I’m working towards. Receiving it at 25... it’s surreal and makes all the long hours feel worthwhile.”

Carnie’s unconventional path began in Sixth Form, where a rough mock exam convinced her the traditional route wasn’t for her, instead deciding to pursue a creative path in her career. That ambition led her to Brighton to study Music Business and Events, a decision that would change her life. “Brighton has been essential to my career,” Carnie says. “The independent music scene here is unlike anywhere else. It’s where I found my people and built the foundations of everything I do today.”

Her advice for aspiring music professionals? “Take small steps every day. Even 1% progress adds up. And focus on building a balanced foundation – in your relationships, finances, and goals. It’s vital to be secure in yourself to give your best to your career. Couple this with results and a great playlist and you'll have all the success that you need in the music industry. Seeing artists achieve things they once thought were out of reach drives me.”

Meg Carnie, tutor at WaterBear - The College of Music and co-founder of South Lanes Studios

In true WaterBear fashion, Carnie followed in the footsteps of the college's founders Adam Bushell and Bruce John Dickinson by co-founding South Lanes Studios with collaborator Sam Clines, becoming Brighton's first female studio co-founder and echoing the same relentless dedication to the arts as the founders in 2018. Carnie and Sam's dynamic means that South Lanes has transformed from one studio space into a fully-fledged development hub, providing Carnie with the platform to further enhance her artist management career, extending her influence within and beyond the South Lanes Studio walls.

With 2025 on the horizon, Carnie is setting her sights on sustainability, collaboration and the aspiring musical talents at WaterBear - The College of Music. “I’m always on the lookout for new talent with passion and drive,” she says. “I love watching students grow in confidence and turn their ideas into reality. Helping them adapt and find their footing in the industry is incredibly rewarding. I’m also excited to continue supporting grassroots artists, expanding South Lanes Studios, and working alongside people who share my excitement for this industry.”

For more information, please visit https://www.aimawards.co.uk/2024-nominees/

