Michaela Strachan visits Bede's Senior School

On 11 March, Bede's Senior School welcomed renowned wildlife presenter, conservationist and most recent runner-up of 'Dancing on Ice', Michaela Strachan, as the latest speaker in their Pyemont Lecture series.

With a remarkable 30-year career in television, Michaela shared her incredible journey, captivating pupils, parents and staff in an evening of conversation with Headmaster, Mr Peter Goodyer. She shared stories of her passion for wildlife conservation and her extensive experiences in the world of television broadcasting.

Best known for her nature and wildlife programes, including the long-running BBC series 'Springwatch', 'Autumnwatch' and 'Winterwatch', Michaela has become a beloved figure in British broadcasting, bringing the wonders of nature into homes across the nation.

Michaela spoke about her career journey - beginning on the stage, studying musical theatre at the Arts Educational College in London and performing in the West End. However, her career took a fascinating turn into television, where she became a familiar face on iconic children’s programmes of the 1980s, such as 'The Wide Awake Club' and 'The Really Wild Show'.

Michaela with Bede's pupils and staff

Her recent projects, including impactful documentaries like 'Ice Age' and 'Swimming in Sewage', demonstrate her unwavering commitment to raising awareness about critical environmental issues. Adding to her already busy schedule, Michaela has also just finished as runner up in the latest series of 'Dancing on Ice'.

A highlight of the visit was Michaela's time spent in Bede's Senior School's own zoo. Accompanied by pupils, BTEC Animal Management teachers and the zookeeping team, she learned about the diverse range of over 70 species of mammal, reptile, amphibian and bird housed within the school's facility. She even met three Grandidier's Vontsiras, a little-known species of mongoose with just a thousand remaining in the world.

"Micheala's visit was truly inspiring," said Peter Goodyer, Headmaster at Bede's Senior School. “Her passion for wildlife and her dedication to conservation resonated deeply with our community. We are incredibly grateful for her time and for sharing her invaluable experiences.”