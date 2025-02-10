Microfossils predict the future: workshop inspires Collyer's students
Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Deputy Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology, explained: “Students were given samples of microfossils from the Caribbean and had to estimate the abundance of a specific type that indicated warm climates. They then used this abundance to plot glacial and interglacial periods over recent geological time.”
Dr Fisher is the founder of ‘Girls into Geoscience’ a programme to encourage girls to study Earth Science, and many Collyer’s students have participated in these events over the year.
Dr Carr added: “The group were inspired to learn and loved the hands-on nature of the practical. Dr Fisher was very impressed by how engaged our students were.”
Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Dr Rob Hussey, was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Ian and Dr Jodie Fisher for creating this wonderful learning experience, creatively crystalising our students’ understanding of fossils.”