Microfossils predict the future: workshop inspires Collyer's students

This week Dr Jodie Fisher from Plymouth University visited Collyer’s to deliver a fantastic workshop on using microfossils to plot climate change.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Deputy Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology, explained: “Students were given samples of microfossils from the Caribbean and had to estimate the abundance of a specific type that indicated warm climates. They then used this abundance to plot glacial and interglacial periods over recent geological time.”

Dr Fisher is the founder of ‘Girls into Geoscience’ a programme to encourage girls to study Earth Science, and many Collyer’s students have participated in these events over the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Carr added: “The group were inspired to learn and loved the hands-on nature of the practical. Dr Fisher was very impressed by how engaged our students were.”

Student's get hands on experience

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Dr Rob Hussey, was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Ian and Dr Jodie Fisher for creating this wonderful learning experience, creatively crystalising our students’ understanding of fossils.”