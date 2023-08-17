BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Mid Sussex A-Levels: Burgess Hill Girls celebrate ‘wonderful results’

Burgess Hill Girls is congratulating the Upper Sixth students on a ‘wonderful’ set of A-Level results today (Thursday, August 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

The school said that 80 per cent were graded A* to B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A.

Burgess Hill Girls said one in five of the cohort have secured places at Oxford, Cambridge and medical schools.

Head teacher Lars Fox said: “I am extremely proud of this year group, who have achieved such wonderful results showing once again that Burgess Hill Girls successfully develops tomorrow’s women who are ready to take on the world.”

The school added that ‘the vast majority’ of students gained their firm or insurance university choice, with courses including Architecture, Linguistics, International Business to Diagnostic Radiography.

Burgess Hill Girls is an independent school in Sussex for girls aged four to 18. A spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill Girls has a fantastic history of success and a genuine passion for what we do.”

Undefined: readMore
Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A

1. Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A

2. Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A

3. Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A

4. Burgess Hill Girls

Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Burgess Hill GirlsOxfordCambridge