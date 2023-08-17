Burgess Hill Girls is congratulating the Upper Sixth students on a ‘wonderful’ set of A-Level results today (Thursday, August 17).

The school said that 80 per cent were graded A* to B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A.

Burgess Hill Girls said one in five of the cohort have secured places at Oxford, Cambridge and medical schools.

Head teacher Lars Fox said: “I am extremely proud of this year group, who have achieved such wonderful results showing once again that Burgess Hill Girls successfully develops tomorrow’s women who are ready to take on the world.”

The school added that ‘the vast majority’ of students gained their firm or insurance university choice, with courses including Architecture, Linguistics, International Business to Diagnostic Radiography.

Burgess Hill Girls is an independent school in Sussex for girls aged four to 18. A spokesperson said: “Burgess Hill Girls has a fantastic history of success and a genuine passion for what we do.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Burgess Hill Girls Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

2 . Burgess Hill Girls Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls

3 . Burgess Hill Girls Burgess Hill Girls said that 80 per cent of Upper Sixth students were graded A*-B with 57 per cent of entries at A*/A Photo: Burgess Hill Girls