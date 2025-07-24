Mid Sussex school leavers 2025: Year 6 children say goodbye to primary school

By James Connaughton
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
It is an emotional time for children, teachers and parents alike.

Year 6 pupils across Mid Sussex are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September.

To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Mid Sussex Times earlier this month showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2024 new school starters gallery here – or take a look through the 2025 World Book Day gallery here.

School Leavers 2025 - Middy

1. Sheddingdean Community Primary School - Evans class

School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Middy

2. Southway Junior School - Churchill class

School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Middy

3. Southway Junior School - Mandela class

School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Middy

4. Southway Junior School - Pankhurst class

School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice