Mid Sussex school leavers 2025: Year 6 children say goodbye to primary school

Year 6 pupils across Mid Sussex are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September.

To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Mid Sussex Times earlier this month showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

1 . Sheddingdean Community Primary School - Evans class School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

2 . Southway Junior School - Churchill class School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed

3 . Southway Junior School - Mandela class School Leavers 2025 - Middy Photo: Contributed