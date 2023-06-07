Students are busy planning their projects for the finals of Mid Sussex Science Week (MSSW) this summer.

The annual event aims to inspire primary school pupils to become interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) and possibly choose one of these fields as a career.

MSSW partners schools with a STEM ambassador from a Sussex business to set a theme. Then, during the week, the STEM ambassador visits the school to support teachers and students in completing a project to show to a panel of judges.

“This year will see not one science week but two,” said a MSSW spokesperson. “Yet again we have secured some wonderful businesses to support our schools as STEM Ambassadors, exhibitors and judges and we send our heartfelt thanks for their assistance, without them we couldn’t put on such wonderful opportunities.”

This first of this year’s finals is at The Kings Centre in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill, on Friday, June 23, from 9am-12.30pm (Science Week starts Monday, June 19). The second is at Haywards Heath College in Harlands Road on Friday, July 7, from 9am to 12.30pm (Science Week starts Monday, July 3).

MSSW was founded by West Sussex County Councillor Pete Bradbury (Cuckfield & Lucastes) with support from managing director of BSE3D Philip Todd who is the chairman of the organising committee.

The official launch of MSSW 2023 took place recently, allowing schools and business representatives to meet in person at both Edwards Vacuum in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath College.

The STEM Ambassador and school pairing for Burgess Hill was provided by Burgess Hill Business Parks Association CEO Richard Cox:

Sheddingdean Primary School – HPC

Birchwood Grove Primary School – Ridgeview

London Meed Primary School – Cybility Consulting

Bolney CE Primary School – Edwards Vacuum

Southway Primary School – Leap Environmental

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Philip Todd drew the pairings in Haywards Heath:

Warden Park Primary Academy – Mitsubishi Electric

Harlands Primary School – KLA Architect

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School – Artemis Marketing

St Wilfrid’s CofE Primary – School Flowserve

Lindfield Primary Academy – Caffyns

St Augustine’s CofE Primary School – BSEFM Ltd