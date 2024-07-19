BSE|3D: Building Services Consultants said they were proud to organise the week with the Burgess Hill Business Parks Association.

It was also sponsored by Sussex businesses and attended by East Grinstead and Uckfield MP Mims Davies.

BSE|3D said the event is now in its ninth year and ‘brought together hundreds of young minds’ to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects, while ‘sparking interest and innovation’ among primary schools students.

BSE|3D spokesperson said: “The event featured active participation from eight local schools, each paired with industry leaders for a hands-on learning experience and project development. Southway School with HPC, Bolney School with Furnace Design, Warden Park with Adelphi UK, Harlands School with Caffyns, Windmills School with Flakt Group, Ditchling School with Leap Environmental, St Wilfrid's School with Mitsubishi Electric, London Meed School with Edwards Vacuum. These partnerships allowed students to gain practical insights and knowledge in various STEM fields, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for these critical areas of study.”

They said it also featured ‘an impressive lineup of exhibitors’, who showcased the latest advancements in science and technology in the morning of July 12.

They said: “Exhibitors included Artemis Marketing, British Arachnological Society, Broadcast Bionics, BSE|3D, Caffyns, East Sussex Reptile and Amphibian Society, Edwards Vacuum, Gatwick Airport, Leap Environmental and Wakehurst. These exhibitors provided students with an opportunity to interact with industry professionals, view demonstrations, and understand the real-world applications of their studies.”

BSE|3D said esteemed judges evaluated the students’ projects and presentations. The awards for first, second and third place projects were presented by MP Mims Davies, BSE|3D managing director and chair of MSSW Philip Todd and BHBPA CEO Richard Cox. First place went to Southway School and HPC, while second place was awarded to Ditchling School and Leap Environmental, and third place was awarded to St Wilfrid's School and Mitsubishi Electric.

Artemis Marketing thanked BSE3D and BHBPA for organising the event. A Windmills Junior School spokesperson said: “Many thanks for organising the brilliant event on Friday and everything leading up to it. The kids were absolutely buzzing when they got back to school.”

Businesses who would like to support neat year’s event can email [email protected].

1 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2024 This year's Mid Sussex Science Week came to a close at Haywards Heath College on Friday, July 12 Photo: Alex Rickard Photography

2 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2024 The companies who took part in this year's Mid Sussex Science Week Photo: BSE|3D

3 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2024 This year's Mid Sussex Science Week came to a close at Haywards Heath College on Friday, July 12 Photo: Alex Rickard Photography