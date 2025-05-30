Mid Sussex Science Week 2025: inspiring event celebrates a decade of discovery

It was once again hosted at The Kings Church in Burgess Hill.

What began as a vision to inspire young minds has grown into a major fixture in the local STEM calendar. Organised by BSE|3D Limited in partnership with the Burgess Hill Business Parks Association, this year was a proud reflection of how far we’ve come and where we’re heading.

This landmark year celebrated not only the innovation and enthusiasm of our local students, but also the people who helped make it all happen. Back in 2015 alongside Philip Todd was WSCC Councillor Peter Bradbury. They were instrumental in bringing the idea to life and nurturing its growth in the early years. Their vision and tireless efforts have helped shape an event that has now inspired thousands of students and created invaluable partnerships between education and industry. A special recognition award was presented to Philip Todd by Peter Bradbury, to recognise his dedication over the past ten years.

During the past five years, Richard Cox of the Burgess Hill Business Parks Association has played a vital role in the event’s expansion into the Burgess Hill region. His leadership and continued support have brought new opportunities, broader engagement from local businesses, and a stronger platform to showcase the value of STEM education. We’re incredibly grateful for Richard’s commitment to building stronger bridges between local industry and our future workforce.

This year, once again, eight local primary schools partnered with leading STEM businesses to explore and develop real-world projects. The energy and creativity on display were outstanding. A huge thank you to the company STEM Ambassadors from Edwards Vacuum, Furnace Design, LB Enclosures, Leap Environmental, Onyx Geo, Ridgeview Wine Estate, SB Improvements, University of Sussex and Wakehurst Place who make this possible.

Students were able to engage with interactive exhibits and connect directly with professionals in fields ranging from engineering and environmental science to aviation and digital communications.

A special thank you goes to BHBPA Carpenter Box, Gatwick Airport, Mid Sussex District Council, Newman Thomson and The Kings Church for their donations as without them the event could not have taken place.

Exhibitors included returning favourites including: Artemis Marketing, Broadcast Bionics, BSE|3D, Edwards Vacuum, Gatwick Airport, Leap Environmental & Onyx Geo, Wakehurst Place, and a tetrahedron construction manned by students as well as new exhibitors from West Sussex County Council Recycling Scheme, Kate Andrews from KLA Architects and Comply Sense. Each brought a unique perspective and helped to bring STEM subjects vividly to life.

As we mark our tenth anniversary, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to the many businesses and sponsors who continue to invest in our community’s future. Our judges, whose insight and encouragement help shape student confidence. And of course, to Phil Todd, Richard Cox and our behind the scene team Nicola Todd and Karen Womack, without whom none of this would be possible.

First place: St Lawrence School from Hurstpierpoint who with their STEM Ambassador from Edwards Vacuum produced a marble run which investigated Newtons Laws of motion.

Second place: Holy Trinity from Cuckfield and Furnace Designs for their presentation on shock absorbers.

Third place: The Windmills Junior School from Hassocks and their STEM Ambassador Sarah Cook from Onyx Geo presenting on how water resources effect their locality.

We also had a special prize which was donated by Mak Norman of More Radio who presented this to the school with the best overall presentation. Our lucky winners receive a visit to the breakfast show studio and will get to meet the team. This prize was awarded to Lindfield Primary School and we hope to have images from their trip in the months to come.

Alex Rickard from Alex Rickard Photography kindly photographed the event and Ryan Birch from Double Media kindly prepared a video of the event.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the companies that generously allowed their employees to support our efforts. Their willingness to spare such talented and dedicated individuals has been invaluable to us. The wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm they brought to the table made a significant difference, and their contributions have not gone unnoticed. We deeply appreciate the collaboration and spirit of partnership shown by these organisations, and we thank them wholeheartedly for their support. Carpenter Box, GD Rectifiers, Easy Jet, Thales, Network Rail and our other sponsors PVL and Excool.

One of the most inspiring stories this year came from within our own team at BSE|3D. In 2015, a local student attended Mid Sussex Science Week, sparking an interest in engineering that would shape his future. Ten years later, he returned to the event not as a student, but as a BSE|3D apprentice, supporting the very same programme that first ignited his passion for STEM. His journey represents exactly what MSSW is all about: planting a seed of curiosity that grows into real opportunity and meaningful careers. We couldn’t be prouder to see this success story come full circle.

We look forward to the next ten years of discovery, innovation, and inspiration.

1 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2025 First place: St Lawrence School from Hurstpierpoint who, with their STEM Ambassador from Edwards Vacuum, produced a marble run which investigated Newtons Laws of motion. Alex Rickard Photography Photo: Alex Rickard Photography

2 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2025 A special recognition award was presented to Philip Todd by West Sussex County Councillor Peter Bradbury. Alex Rickard Photography Photo: Alex Rickard Photography

3 . Mid Sussex Science Week 202 Students were able to engage with interactive exhibits. Alex Rickard Photography Photo: Alex Rickard Photography

4 . Mid Sussex Science Week 2025 The science week aims to inspire young minds. Alex Rickard Photography Photo: Alex Rickard Photography