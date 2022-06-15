It is the event's inaugural year in Burgess Hill and on Friday, June 17, about 140 pupils from five of the town’s primary schools will meet at the Kings Centre in Victoria Road.

Here, they will present the projects they have been working on while being partnered with the Sussex companies.

Richard Cox, of Burgess Hill Business Parks Association, on the organising committee, said: “There will also be a range of science activities the students will be engaging with, including the UK’s only road legal solar powered car, a Team GB triathlete showing the science behind her bike and gear, a giant tetrahedron construction project, an experiment looking at what happens to marshmallows in a vacuum, a ‘find the fault in a radio broadcast’ activity, and many more besides.”

There will also be a 30-minute design challenge for each school.

The morning starts at 10.30am when the students present their projects to the judges who include retired head teachers and dignitaries.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies will also review pupils’ work and will award prizes 1pm.

The day will conclude with a professional science show.

Children must bring a packed lunch and can visit Pepper Park during the lunch break (12pm-1pm).

Richard added: "Our goal is to encourage Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) among ten year olds.

"Research shows that interest drops off after this age in STEM subjects, particularly with girls.

"Our aim is to show how interesting and what fun STEM subjects are."