Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event launches on Friday, September 16, in the MSDC Council Chamber in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath.

The challenge for technical students this year is to research, develop and build an ‘artificially intelligent vehicle’ that can be remotely controlled as it manoeuvres through an obstacle course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash Edwards said he is delighted that all of Mid Sussex’s senior schools are involved once again after the Covid pandemic.

The 2022 Mid Sussex STEM Challenge launches on September 16. Pictured: Downlands students completing their drone for the 2019 challenge

He said: “We’re incredibly lucky in Mid Sussex to have such successful senior schools and companies, who are prepared to give up time and energy to work with them, to ensure the skills of our next generation will stay in the locality and build on our strong economy.

“With our plans for a Science & Technology Park in Mid Sussex, it’s crucial that the next generation are being inspired in STEM subjects.”

Each school’s student team will have to design and assemble a vehicle to a required specification.

This will involve AI, camera attachment, motorised chassis and other design considerations.

The Haywards Heath Town Team said various engineering and medical companies are making sure students understand the diverse careers they can have if they continue with Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies is set open challenge, and each of the companies will provide a STEM Ambassador to work with every school.

The companies will also bring students into the workplace while Nuffield Health will help students prepare a Marketing and Business Management Plan.

Companies involved include Flowserve, PSM Marine Engineering, Adelphi, Nuffield Hospital, Bike Smart, Edwards Vacuum, Quantum Technoloies and Balfour Beatty.

Flowserve’s general manager Nick Green said: “Technical creativity and advances are all of paramount importance to our national, regional and local economy.”

He added: “We need to inspire a generation of talented engineers and scientists, to plug the gap across a myriad of other careers; students continuing STEM studies will have a choice of amazing and highly successful careers.”