Senior school and college students put their STEM skills to the test at the South of England Showground last week.

Pupils from across the district gathered at the Ardingly venue on Friday, May 19, for this year’s Mid Sussex STEM Challenge.

The task this time was to research, develop and build a remote-controlled vehicle that could navigate a specially designed obstacle course. Students also had to fulfil a brief with a checklist of specifications like artificial intelligence, camera attachment and a motorised chassis.

Teams from Burgess Hill Academy, Downlands Community School, Imberhorne School, Millais School, Oathall Community College, St Paul’s Catholic College, Sackville School and Warden Park Academy took part.

The Mid Sussex Times attended the event last Friday to take some video footage and photos. Look out for a full report coming soon.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge The Mid Sussex STEM Challenge took place at the South of England Showground on Friday, May 19, 2023 Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge The Mid Sussex STEM Challenge took place at the South of England Showground on Friday, May 19, 2023 Photo: Lawrence Smith

4 . Mid Sussex STEM Challenge Students from St Paul’s Catholic College at the Mid Sussex STEM Challenge Photo: Lawrence Smith