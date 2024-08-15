Midhurst Rother College shines in fantastic A Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixth Formers celebrate securing places at top universities. School sees another year of impressive A Level results, particularly in Maths and the sciences. A Level success follows on from school's 'Outstanding' Ofsted judgement in all areas.

Celebrations are underway this morning at Midhurst Rother College in West Sussex as students receive their A Level results and secure places at their universities of choice.

Among a range of strong performances from students, success in STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) has been particularly strong this year. Students achieved highly impressive results in Further Maths, where all entries achieved either an A* or A grade. Meanwhile, 100% of entries for Chemistry, Economics and Computer Science were graded A* to B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The achievements of students will now lead them to a variety of exciting university courses – from Game Engineering and Theoretical Physics to Veterinary Medicine.

Midhurst Rother College students.

These successes follow many the school has celebrated this year, in particular retaining its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement in all areas. In their inspection, Inspectors praised the “exceptional education” that the school provides to students, as well as the “high academic ambitions” set by the school.

Amongst the individual Sixth Formers celebrating today are:

Emily Kayworth, who achieved four A*s and will be going to University of Bath to study Mechanical Engineering;

James Ashcroft, who will also be going on to study Mechanical Engineering but at the University of Exeter, after achieving As in Maths, Physics and Computer Science;

Ruby Lowsley, who achieved A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics and will be taking up a place to study Computer Science and Mathematics at the University of Bath;

Jack Johnson, who will also be attending the University of Bath, received an A* and three As and will be studying Physics with Theoretical Physics;

Michael Austoni, who achieved three A*s and a Distinction* in Creative Media. Michael will be going to Newcastle University to study Computer Science (Game Engineering);

Jasmine Brimacombe, who achieved an A in each of Biology, Chemistry and Maths and will now be heading to the University of Nottingham to study Veterinary Medicine;

Alex Foster, who will be going on to study Physiotherapy at the University of Plymouth after achieving an A* and two As;

Micah Campbell, who will be taking up a degree apprenticeship in Electrical Engineering after achieving As in Maths, Further Maths and Physics.

One Sixth Former, Micah, said of his results: "I'm really pleased that my results allow me to pursue a degree apprenticeship. This was something I found out about last year and MRC supported me to realise my dream"

Happy with the results.

Two fellow students, Alex and Emily, also said: "We are over the moon with our results and have been so well supported and challenged throughout the sixth form. We are looking forward to taking up study at Uni"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Edwards, Principal at Midhurst Rother College, congratulated students, saying: “It is fantastic to see our students celebrating some impressive A Level results once again this year, not only on an individual basis but in subjects such as Maths and the sciences which will help open doors to some of the future’s most exciting careers.

“These achievements are yet another testament to the hard work of our students and staff and to the exceptional school community we have here. It is particularly gratifying too that they follow an excellent year for our school, which saw us retain our ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement in all areas.

“Days like today are wonderful opportunities to celebrate all these outcomes and efforts together as a school and I wish students the best in their undoubtedly bright futures.”