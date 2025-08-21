Millais students shine with GCSE success

The Class of 2025 have shown remarkable resilience as they have dealt with the immense challenges of the pandemic, which began with their transition from primary and affected the early years of their secondary education. They have demonstrated great determination and a positive attitude, and today’s results are a reflection of their commitment.

A robust performance is reflected in the 81.03% of all our student entries who gained a standard pass of Grade 4 & above (which is higher than the national average of 67.1%). And equally, convincing is the 67.14% of all our entries who were awarded a strong pass of Grade 5 & above, (which also exceeds the national average of 55%).

Furthermore, we are proud that our Attainment 8 which demonstrates that students at Millais achieve an average of 51.18 which is equivalent to grade 5 across their 8 best subject results.

It is commendable that across all subjects 26.85% of entries achieved the highest grades of 7,8 & 9, (which is again above the national average of 23%). A well-deserved special mention to Áine Burke, Libby Wright and Jessica Broxholme who are our top three performing students, in overall achievement.

Millais remains resolute in our pursuit of excellence and therefore we are absolutely delighted to be celebrating yet another year of strong GCSE performance. This consistency in outcomes, above the national average, reflects the tremendous hard work and dedication of both the students and staff over many years and the constant support of parents, for which we are grateful.

We wish the Class of 2025 every success as they move on from Millais prepared and ready for the next chapter of the education and life.

