More children missing school in Hastings and Rother due to mental health
The number of children being taken out of school and home-educated has also gone up. In total, more than 700 children across the two districts are now learning from home. Some parents say they feel forced to do this because their children aren’t getting the support they need in school
“This isn’t truancy – it’s trauma”
Justin Wynne, NEU District Secretary for Hastings, said,
“This isn’t about truancy. These are children who feel overwhelmed. And school staff are being left to carry the burden.”
One local MP, Helena Dollimore, said that 800 children in Hastings were home-educated last year, enough to fill 27 classrooms. She said some of those children may not be getting a proper education and called it “an absolute scandal.”
Teachers under pressure too
The NEU says that many teachers are being judged unfairly. They are still expected to help pupils get good grades, even if those pupils are not in class. In some schools, teachers have been placed on support or capability plans because of this.
“You can’t teach a class that isn’t there,” said Mr Wynne.
High staff turnover making things worse
Some schools are also struggling to keep teachers. In one secondary school, nearly one in four teachers left in a single year. Two local primary schools are in the top 10% nationally for teacher turnover.
This makes it hard for children to build trusting relationships. It also means schools have fewer experienced staff to help new teachers, which makes it more likely that they leave too.
Data doesn’t match the government’s message
The Department for Education (DfE) recently said there were over 2,000 more teachers in secondary and special schools. But local data tells a different story:
- In Hastings and Rother, the number of primary teachers went down.
- The number of special school teachers also dropped.
- There was a small rise in secondary teachers, but it was just 23 extra teachers overall.
Academies and lack of support
Hastings now has 100% of secondary schools and 88% of primary schools as academies. Many are not part of the local council system, which makes it harder to share information and offer joined-up support.
Helena Dollimore MP said,
“All three secondary schools in Hastings are rated ‘requires improvement’. And 123 children left last term because they felt their needs weren’t being met.”
What about government plans?
A new Children’s and Schools Bill aims to track children more closely and collect better data. But the NEU says it does not fix the main problems, like lack of mental health support or help for pupils refusing school.
Mr Wynne said,
“It improves surveillance, not support. You can’t track children back into school if the reason they left is trauma or anxiety.”
Funding gap
The government’s 2025 Spending Review says it will increase school funding by 0.8% each year until 2029. But the NEU says that won’t be enough.
- Schools will need £74.3 billion by 2029 to cover rising costs and pay awards.
- The government plans to give just £68.2 billion, leaving a gap of £6 billion.
- That’s equal to about £283,000 per school, or 13 lost support staff jobs.
NEU calls for real action
The NEU is asking for:
- Funding for reintegration and mental health support in schools.
- Mental health training for school safeguarding leads.
- Fairer ways to judge schools with high levels of absence.
- Stronger local planning that includes academies.
“This is a wellbeing issue. A staffing issue. A retention issue,” said Mr Wynne.
“If we don’t face it honestly, we’ll lose more children, and more staff.”