More students in East Sussex to take steps to success as they move from school to work

Pupils from across East Sussex have been selected to join a programme which supports young people as they move from school into work, training and further education.

Between September 2024 and August 2026, the Steps to Success programme will work with 315 current year 10 students to develop personal and career development goals with the aim of finding the best route for them at the end of year 11.

This latest programme is the second pilot project to be run in the county. It follows the successful Steps to Success Phase One programme which ran between 2021 and 2023.

The county council has been awarded over £480,000 for the second pilot, with the East Sussex scheme being one of five projects from the original ten that have secured funding for Phase Two.

Zack singing

The projects are part of a national research programme which is gathering evidence to establish what works in supporting young people to successfully move to post-16 options.

Councillor Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted that our first pilot programme has ensured more East Sussex students will benefit from the Steps to Success initiative.

“Supporting young people to take their next steps at the end of year 11 is vital to ensuring their successful transition from school to further education, training or employment.

“I look forward to hearing more success stories over the next two years as our students progress through the programme.”

The Phase One project worked with 105 young people who were on free school meals, persistently absent from school and at risk of not progressing into a post-16 destination.

After taking part in the scheme, nine out of ten students in East Sussex progressed to sustained post-16 education, employment or training.

Zack, who didn’t enjoy school and has suffered from anxiety, joined the programme following a referral from his school.

Zack was able to discuss his aspirations and career options with his Steps to Success coach and undertake a work experience placement at a child and adolescent counselling service.

Zack commented at the time: “It was lovely, I really enjoyed it.

“I have already completed a course and my certificate is on the wall in the office. I’m doing another course now on young people and mental health. I have got so many opportunities.”

As Zack is a promising musician, his Steps to Success work experience coach arranged a meeting with a jazz musician to discuss working in the music business.

The advice Zack received encouraged him to apply to study Musical Performance and Production Level 3 at Dv8 Sussex in Brighton.

Zack said: “I had a tour of Dv8 with Steps to Success, and now I’m here living my best life!”

After finishing his current course, Zack hopes to gain a place at a specialist music college and do a teaching course.

He continued: “The dream is to become a singer/songwriter but I have made sure I have something to fall back on which is to become a music teacher.”

From September, the Phase Two project will work with two groups of young people:

210 pupils who are predominantly eligible for free school meals and who are persistently absent from school; and

105 pupils who are eligible for free school meals and have a special educational need or disability (SEND).

Both groups will receive 1:1 coaching to help develop personal and career development goals, personal statement writing and support for Year 12 transitions, bespoke and supported work placements, and a resilience workshop.

The Steps to Success projects have been commissioned by The Careers & Enterprise Company, the national body for careers education, through the Effective Transitions Fund with funding from JPMorgan Chase.

The programme is being delivered in East Sussex by the county council and CXK.

For more information about CXK and the Steps to Success programme in East Sussex visit www.cxk.org.

Details about The Careers & Enterprise Company, including the evaluation of the Effective Transition Fund and the first pilot of the Steps to Success programme, can be found at www.careersandenterprise.co.uk.