MP Keiran Mullan visits Bexhill College to discuss politics and education
Following his talk, Kieran engaged in an interactive Q&A session, where students posed questions on a broad range of topics, from local infrastructure issues like potholes to global concerns such as the war in Ukraine.
Oscar, a second-year Politics and Business student, said, “I really enjoyed hearing Kieran’s perspective on the issues that matter most to us as students. It was eye-opening to hear from someone so directly involved in shaping policy.”
After the session, Kieran was given a tour of the College’s T Level facilities and met with the Senior Leadership Team for a discussion on curriculum development and challenges in post-16 education.
The College would like to extend its thanks to Kieran for his time and engagement with the students. His visit sparked thoughtful discussion, and the students appreciated learning more about the ways he supports the local community and influences national policy.