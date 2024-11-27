MP Keiran Mullan visits Bexhill College to discuss politics and education

On Friday 22nd of November, students from the Politics, Economics, Business, and Law departments at Bexhill College had the opportunity to hear from Kieran Mullan MP, the Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle. Kieran shared insights into his career as a doctor and journey into politics, offering students a firsthand look at the paths available for entering politics. He also explored the diverse routes to a career in public service.

Following his talk, Kieran engaged in an interactive Q&A session, where students posed questions on a broad range of topics, from local infrastructure issues like potholes to global concerns such as the war in Ukraine.

Oscar, a second-year Politics and Business student, said, “I really enjoyed hearing Kieran’s perspective on the issues that matter most to us as students. It was eye-opening to hear from someone so directly involved in shaping policy.”

After the session, Kieran was given a tour of the College’s T Level facilities and met with the Senior Leadership Team for a discussion on curriculum development and challenges in post-16 education.

The College would like to extend its thanks to Kieran for his time and engagement with the students. His visit sparked thoughtful discussion, and the students appreciated learning more about the ways he supports the local community and influences national policy.