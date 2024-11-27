MP Keiran Mullan visits Bexhill College to discuss politics and education

By Tom Gater
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On Friday 22nd of November, students from the Politics, Economics, Business, and Law departments at Bexhill College had the opportunity to hear from Kieran Mullan MP, the Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle. Kieran shared insights into his career as a doctor and journey into politics, offering students a firsthand look at the paths available for entering politics. He also explored the diverse routes to a career in public service.

Following his talk, Kieran engaged in an interactive Q&A session, where students posed questions on a broad range of topics, from local infrastructure issues like potholes to global concerns such as the war in Ukraine.

Oscar, a second-year Politics and Business student, said, “I really enjoyed hearing Kieran’s perspective on the issues that matter most to us as students. It was eye-opening to hear from someone so directly involved in shaping policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the session, Kieran was given a tour of the College’s T Level facilities and met with the Senior Leadership Team for a discussion on curriculum development and challenges in post-16 education.

MP Keiran Mullan talks to students at Bexhill CollegeMP Keiran Mullan talks to students at Bexhill College
MP Keiran Mullan talks to students at Bexhill College

The College would like to extend its thanks to Kieran for his time and engagement with the students. His visit sparked thoughtful discussion, and the students appreciated learning more about the ways he supports the local community and influences national policy.

Related topics:PoliticsBusinessBexhillBattle
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice