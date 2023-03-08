Edit Account-Sign Out
MP urges Horsham parents to appeal against loss of places at local secondary schools

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging parents whose children have failed to get places at local secondary schools to appeal.

By Sarah Page
37 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 2:11pm

Some children in Southwater have had their first, second and third choices of schools in Horsham rejected and have instead been allocated places at a school 16 miles away in Burgess Hill.

Mr Quin attended a meeting in Southwater on Saturday during which parents outlined their concerns.

And in a statement today, the MP said: “I share the concern of those parents who are deeply unhappy about their childrens’ school allocation.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is urging parents to appeal against their children being rejected places at local secondary schools
"It is particularly worrying that a number of children in Southwater have been allocated Burgess Hill. Whatever the merits of this school it is simply too far.

"We have great schools in Horsham and want and expect to be able to educate our young people locally.

“I have been speaking to local secondary school heads and county on how a serious situation can be alleviated this year and what is being done to prevent a repetition next.

“However as I said to the group of Southwater parents I met on Saturday morning there is always ‘churn’ following initial allocations and I would really encourage all those who are dissatisfied to ensure they go through the appeal process.”

While some parents are unhappy about their children being allocated places at Burgess Hill Academy – a 32-mile round trip from their homes in Southwater – others are concerned about their children being allotted places at the all-girls school Millais in Horsham.

They say there are not enough school places for boys in Horsham after Forest School became co-educational.

