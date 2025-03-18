MRC pupils Brave the Shave for Midhurst Macmillan

Seven students braved the shave, choosing to have their hair shaved or cut off. Committing to a Brave the Shave is a courageous thing to do - shaving all your hair off for charity. It's respectful too, mirroring the hair loss some patients endure during their cancer treatment. Head of Sixth Form, Mr Burton, was so inspired on the day he jumped in and had his head shaved too!

The students’ hair was cut and clipped by professional hairdressers, Sophie and Summer, from Karen Williams Hair in Midhurst who were delighted to support the event, especially as both Sophie and Summer are former pupils of MRC.

Sophie commented, “It was weird being back at school, it even smells the same! But we had a great time and are pleased to have been involved to support the Midhurst Macmillan Service”.

Another surprise on the day was the guest barber, MRC Headmaster Mr Edwards! Mr Edwards could not resist making the first clipping of head boy, Ben Sullivan’s, hair.

Students Chloe and Bella braved having their very long hair cut, for Chloe this was the first time it had been cut since primary school. In a further act of generosity both Chloe and Bella donated their cut locks of hair to the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children and young people undergoing chemotherapy.

In the 3rdannual MRC Brave the Shave, the charity team chose to support Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity now funding the independent Midhurst Macmillan Service. A vital part of the support Midhurst Macmillan offers is bereavement support and counselling and the service is supporting more bereaved children than ever.Before the brave the shave event, the charity gave an assembly to lower school pupils at MRC along with Toby, the Midhurst Macmillan PAT (Pets as Therapy) dog who works with children.

There’s still time to support the student and help them raise funds for Midhurst Macmillan by sponsoring them at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/brave-the-shave-midhurst-macmillan-2025

For further information about Midhurst Palliative Care funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service contact Emma Harrison on email [email protected]and tel. 01730 811121

