Multi-Academy Trust nominated for national award for excellence

Aquinas CE Education Trust, with 11 schools across East Sussex, Kent, and Bromley, has been nominated for the prestigious title of Outstanding Multi Academy Trust at The Education Today Awards.

This nomination highlights Aquinas’ unwavering commitment to fostering growth, learning, and leadership within a caring and supportive environment. The Education Today Awards celebrate excellence across the UK education sector, recognising schools, trusts, educators, and suppliers making outstanding contributions to the field.

Aquinas CE Education Trust is committed to enriching the lives of its students. Beyond an emphasis on curriculum quality and effective teaching, Aquinas has been recognised for offering unique educational experiences through its cycle of collaborative reviews, allowing leaders from across its schools to work together in enhancing student learning outcomes.

Students also enjoy a wealth of extracurricular opportunities, from SEND sports days to competitions designed to hone speaking skills and showcase creativity. Annual trust-wide events such as Darwin Day and DNA Day further encourage curiosity and exploration, fostering a love for learning that spans all year groups.

The reach of Aquinas CE Education Trust extends well beyond its immediate schools, with the trust frequently approached to support other schools in London, East Sussex, and beyond. Known for its empowering and collaborative approach, Aquinas assists partner schools in discovering and building on their own unique strengths, drawing on expertise from staff across all levels within the trust.

This spirit of community support is further reflected in Aquinas’ most recent initiative: a dedicated work group focused on addressing child poverty within its communities. By proactively working to alleviate challenges outside the classroom, the trust demonstrates a deep commitment to making a lasting impact on children’s lives.

The trust is also committed to supporting and developing its staff, putting authentic care for staff well-being and growth at the core of its approach. The innovative approach taken by the trust to performance management has replaced conventional appraisals with a focus on professional learning.

All teaching staff are encouraged to choose a personalised learning goal each year, with support through coaching, professional development sessions, and regular check-ins. This approach has fostered an environment where teachers feel valued, heard, and motivated, contributing to remarkably low turnover in primary schools—a rarity in the education sector.

At the heart of Aquinas CE Education Trust is its CEO, Kathy Griffiths, an inspiring and hands-on leader who has guided the trust with a blend of strong leadership and practical dedication. Having established a secondary school over two decades ago and later founding Aquinas CE Education Trust 11 years ago, Kathy’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping a culture where staff, students, and communities thrive.

Kathy Griffiths, CEO of Aquinas CE Education Trust, said: “I am so proud of our trust for being recognised in the category of Outstanding Multi Academy Trust. It is a testament to the staff, students and parents of every school within our trust, who have made our trust community something special.

“I want to thank every member of staff across our trust, past and present, for their dedication to delivering a life-transforming education and serving the children and young people across our communities.”