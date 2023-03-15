National Careers Week: MP visits college to talk about his role in Westminster

​​Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel & South Downs, joined students at Slindon College to celebrate National Careers Week.

The MP spoke with students about his role as an MP, and his responsibilities in Westminster and West Sussex. Additionally, he participated in a Q&A session with students on topics which included cost of living pressures, Andrew’s achievements and the education curriculum.

Slindon College celebrates National Careers Week annually. It hosts a number of activities focused on careers guidance. This year, Slindon College’s activities also included a visit from Chichester College’s careers team and a presentation from the Military Preparation Academy.

Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to join students during National Careers Week at the outstanding Slindon College to discuss my role and the doors open to the next generation in politics. I enjoyed our robust Question and Answer session which demonstrated the aptitude of students, and hearing about the continued growth of the College.”