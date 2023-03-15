Edit Account-Sign Out
National Careers Week: MP visits college to talk about his role in Westminster

​​Andrew Griffith MP for Arundel & South Downs, joined students at Slindon College to celebrate National Careers Week.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:29 GMT

The MP spoke with students about his role as an MP, and his responsibilities in Westminster and West Sussex. Additionally, he participated in a Q&A session with students on topics which included cost of living pressures, Andrew’s achievements and the education curriculum.

Slindon College celebrates National Careers Week annually. It hosts a number of activities focused on careers guidance. This year, Slindon College’s activities also included a visit from Chichester College’s careers team and a presentation from the Military Preparation Academy.

Andrew Griffith said: “It was a pleasure to join students during National Careers Week at the outstanding Slindon College to discuss my role and the doors open to the next generation in politics. I enjoyed our robust Question and Answer session which demonstrated the aptitude of students, and hearing about the continued growth of the College.”

