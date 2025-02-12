National Homeless Conference hears about success of University of Chichester bridging course

The transformational power of education for those who have experienced homelessness was the centre of a talk by the key players behind the pioneering bridging course run by the University of Chichester.

The National Homeless Conference 2025 heard from Philip, a former student of ‘From Adversity to University’ programme, which is a 12-week course which helps those with disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education.

Philip, who was in the first cohort of the course, went on to study a degree in Sociology at the University. He spoke about his experience of homelessness and how starting the bridging module had changed his life. He now works for a charity which helps those with addiction issues who need to get their life back on track.

He was joined by University of Chichester academics Becky Edwards, senior lecturer and founder of the bridging course, Sandra Lyndon, Reader in Childhood and Social Policy and Chris Smethurst, Co-director of the University’s Institute of Education and Social Sciences, as well Hilary Bartle, CEO of the homeless charity Stonepillow, which works with the University to provide access to the bridging course for the people it supports.

Hilary said: “In 2019, Stonepillow and the University of Chichester joined forces to launch a groundbreaking initiative designed to transform the lives of individuals who have experienced social and educational exclusion.

“Through a strong partnership between the University and Stonepillow clients, the bridging course was created, providing hope and inspiration to over 37 participants. Many have since progressed to higher education, earning degrees, MAs and PGCEs. Today, they are making meaningful contributions to their communities, motivating others to overcome adversity and life’s challenges.

“It was an honour to take part in the National Homelessness Conference, where we highlighted the purpose, impact, and life-changing outcomes of the Adversity to University course. Stonepillow remains dedicated to working in partnership with the University, championing our shared mission. Through ongoing fundraising efforts, we aim to sustain this truly transformative opportunity for our clients.”

Sandra added: “Collaborating on the ‘From Adversity to University’ initiative has been both an honour and a profoundly humbling experience. This journey has transformed my perspective on homelessness and left me in awe of the resilience and determination of the students we work with.”

The National Homeless Conference 2025 was held on 29 January. Find out more at: nationalhomelessness.co.uk