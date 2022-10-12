New apprentice training centre to open in Eastbourne

JTL, a apprenticeship provider in England and Wales, is hoping to open a new training centre in Eastbourne in the new year and has begun a recruitment drive for potential learners.

The new dedicated training facility has begun conducting off-site classroom teaching ahead of the completion of its location at 14c Highfield Industrial Estate, Lister Road. The centre is now recruiting for apprentices to study electrical engineering apprenticeships at its 'state-of-the-art’ facilities, which will offer three classrooms, 14 workstations, an open plan workshop and a canteen area in the new year.

Over the duration of a four-year apprenticeship, electrical engineering apprentices will develop both the theory and necessary practical skills to conduct any work that involves the installation, maintenance and repair of electrical systems in industrial, commercial and domestic environments.

JTL's new apprentice training centre in Eastbourne (Matthew Jones Photography)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne centre manager Steven Bunting said: “We are delighted to be able to open our training centre for apprentices here in Eastbourne and look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art facilities. We’re now looking to welcome new apprentices through the doors and demonstrate to them the true potential of a career in the electrical engineering trade.”

The Eastbourne centre now joins JTL’s network of not-for-profit training centres across England and Wales. From these locations, JTL manages the apprenticeship process by placing learners with a local employer, as well as providing them with a dedicated training officer and a free toolkit.

For more information about JTL please visit www.jtltraining.com or to make an enquiry about this centre call 0800 085 2308.

READ THIS: