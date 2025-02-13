New contractor to start work on Woodlands Meed College after ISG collapse

A new contractor is set to start on the next phase of works at Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill.

West Sussex County Council announced on Thursday, February 13, that the council has appointed Sunninghill Construction.

In October 2024, this newspaper reported that the previous contractor, ISG, had gone into administration. Following the company’s collapse, the county council made the site safe, put up a fence and hired security guards to stop illegal entry.

Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “We’re pleased to appoint Sunninghill and are looking forward to working with them and the school to ensure the works are completed as soon as possible and to the highest standard that we, the staff, pupils and their families expect. We’re developing facilities at Woodlands Meed that will help young people at the school, both now and in the future, to fulfil their potential.”

The council said Sunninghill has already completed ground clearance and enabling works. Their next job will be to start on a new all-weather pitch and additional car parking.

Staff and pupils at Woodlands Meed College were able to move into the new main building in 2024 after the council handed it to the school. The multi-million pound development is set to provide new facilities, including a hydrotherapy pool, 12 new classrooms and a two-court sports hall for 100 children with special educational needs and disabilities. A council spokesperson said: "These are in addition to the all-weather pitch and outside multi-use games area and amphitheatre where children can sit together and hold sporting and social events.”