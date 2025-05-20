New Digital Skills Hub opens at East Sussex College to boost employability & tech readiness

East Sussex College launches its new Digital Skills and Collaborative Classroom at its Ore Valley Campus, thanks to funding from the Skills Capital Fund.

This classroom, designed to equip students with essential digital literacy and job readiness skills, features cutting-edge mixed reality technology creating hands-on learning experiences to prepare students for a rapidly evolving digital workforce.

The Skills Capital Fund, secured and managed by East Sussex County Council, has allocated £1 million across 21 projects aimed at boosting local training opportunities and employability across Hastings and Rother. The Skills Capital fund is part of the Government’s Levelling Up Partnership programme which allocated funds to both Hastings and Rother areas.

The selected projects support Skills East Sussex's priorities to strengthen the local economy by creating a skilled workforce and expanding training opportunities for both young people and adults, with a focus on emerging technologies and net-zero goals.

New Digital Skills Hub Opens at East Sussex College

This new facility at East Sussex College is one of several local projects to receive funding. The Skills Capital Fund’s investments aim to address training needs across the area and support growth in priority sectors, while utilising new technologies to enhance the quality and accessibility of local skills development.

East Sussex College’s Digital Skills and Collaborative Classroom is in demand! Serving a range of courses, including HND Game Development, HND Film Production, HND Computing & Systems Development and T-Level Digital/Computing, this innovative space has already hosted several high-profile events focused on employability and industry insights, including:

A remote session with Fatboy Slim, discussing career opportunities within the creative industries.

A virtual workshop by BrightBlack on game development and virtual production.

A careers workshop led by a game developer who worked on Disney’s Club Penguin, offering invaluable insights into the gaming industry.

These events have provided students with first-hand knowledge from leading professionals, giving them the opportunity to apply advanced technology and enhance both their employability and project skills.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil our new Digital Skills and Collaborative Classroom at Ore Valley. This dynamic learning space gives our students the chance to engage with the latest digital tools and technologies in a hands-on environment, helping them build the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the modern workplace. Thanks to support from the Skills Capital Fund, we’re able to invest in the future of our learners and the prosperity of our local communities.”

Cllr Penny Di Cara, East Sussex County Council Lead Member for Economy, said: “East Sussex County Council is delighted to have been able to support East Sussex College with this funding which is already enhancing skills for local residents, so that they can access employment opportunities within our growing digital and creative sectors. We look forward to seeing the impact of this exciting new resource on local people and businesses.”

For more information about the Skills Capital Fund and Skills East Sussex’s work to support local training and employment, click here.