New early years class coming to Haywards Heath

New Poppets class coming soon at PQA Haywards Heath due to popular demand!

Due to popular demand, we are thrilled to be opening a brand-new Poppets class on Saturday 11 January, 11:30am - 13:00pm.

Our Poppets classes are for students aged 4-5 and are designed to aid creativity, build confidence and independence, performance skills and communication, and above all HAVE FUN, all whilst delving into the world of performing arts, through singing, dancing, creative play, imagination and storytelling!

To book a free session, join our waiting list today via our website and Principal Florence will be in contact with you to arrange a full session!

https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/haywards-heath/

For more information please contact our PrincipalFlorence Tingley.

Become a PQA poppet at PQA Haywards Heath today!