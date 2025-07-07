New Head appointed for Dorset House Prep School

Dorset House, part of the Lancing College family of schools is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head Sarah Sutherland-Booth from January 2026.

Dorset House is a highly regarded co-educational day and weekly boarding preparatory school for children from Reception to Year 8 in the heart of the South Downs National Park. The school will become a member of the Lancing College family of schools from 1 September 2025.

Sarah is currently the Senior Deputy Head at Windlesham House School, a role she has held since 2022. She joined Windlesham House in 2012 and has held several other leadership roles in that time, including Head of Day Pupils, Junior Prep and Curriculum Co-ordinator, and Head of Pre-Prep.

She brings to the role extensive experience of leadership and teaching, in both day and boarding environments. Sarah is an Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) Reporting and Team Inspector and an Apple Distinguished Educator.

Dorset House School

Her school leadership career has been based in the South East which gives her a valuable insight into the educational sector in Sussex, Surrey and London.

Martin Slumbers, Chair Lancing College

I am really delighted to welcome Sarah to the Lancing family of schools. She has immense and impressive credentials which I know will be highly valued by Dorset House children, staff, and parents. She and her team will benefit from the support of the wider College family, and I have every confidence that she will nurture and lead Dorset House into its next phase with care, empathy, and skill. I would like to thank Matt for his excellent leadership of Dorset House and his continuing support through the transition to the new Head.

Mike Higham, Chair Dorset House

Sarah Sutherland-Booth

I am delighted that Sarah has been appointed the new Head at Dorset House. She takes over from an excellent Head in Matt Thomas as he moves to the Isle of Wight to take up the post of Head of Prep at Ryde School. Sarah’s passion and knowledge of the school, demonstrated at interview, together with her obvious leadership qualities, leaves me in no doubt that under her stewardship Dorset House will continue to evolve and flourish as part of the Lancing College family. We have a very exciting future together.

Sarah Sutherland-Booth

I am thrilled to be joining Dorset House as its new Head. From the moment I stepped through the door, I felt the warmth and energy that make this school so special. The pride that the children have in their school shines through, and it’s clear that the staff team not only care deeply about what they do, but genuinely love being part of the Dorset House family.

I am really looking forward to getting to know the pupils, parents, staff and the wider Dorset House community. To be given the honour of leading a school with such a rich history, and a strong sense of care and tradition is a privilege and an exciting prospect. Being part of the wider Lancing family brings additional exciting opportunities too. Together, we’ll continue to grow, evolve and thrive, guided by our shared values and a commitment to outstanding pastoral care, an abundance of extra-curricular opportunities and academic ambition.­