New Headteacher and a new BBQ

Mr Brookes with Rachael from Old Barn Nurseries along with children from William Penn school

William Penn School, Coolham have started the new school year off with a bang!

New head teacher, Colin Brookes was in receipt of an amazing new gas BBQ. Donated by supplier Broil & King from Old Barn Nurseries, this bbq is going to be a fab new addition for the school and aid with fundraising with the PTA! Thank you Old Barn!

The schools coal bbq had seen better days and was disposed of after the school summer fair in July. The PTA reached out to Old Barn Nurseries, Horsham where they hugely generous and along with their supplier donated an all singing all dancing ‘Broil & King’ Gas BBQ!

As a small school we are so so grateful for any support from local businesses and are beyond thrilled with our new bbq!