New headteacher Joins Edward Bryant School

Edward Bryant School in Bognor Regis has welcomed a new Headteacher to its senior leadership team. Mrs Rebecca Misselbrook took up her post at the school on 22nd April 2025 and will work alongside Schoolsworks to lead the school’s 81 staff and over 600 pupils.

Mrs Misselbrook was previously Head of School at White Meadows Primary Academy in Littlehampton, which she joined in 2014 as Assistant Headteacher. She had been Head of School there since 2019. Over her career Mrs Misselbrook has specialised in Primary Maths as well as leading on specific support programmes to help children who’ve struggled with behaviour, emotional issues and trauma.

Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks says, “We’re excited to welcome Rebecca to both Edward Bryant School, and our multi-academy trust. Rebecca’s energy, enthusiasm and determination were clearly evident during the interview process, and her commitment towards ensuring that every child can succeed was very powerful. We’re certain that the community at Edward Bryant will benefit from her drive and leadership and look forward to working with her over the rest of the school year and beyond.”

Rebecca Misselbrook, Headteacher at Edward Bryant School adds, “I’m really excited to be joining the EBS team, particularly after growing up and living in Bognor Regis. The school community here has been so welcoming, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our children and families, and the school’s fantastic staff team. Being part of the Schoolworks network really appealed to me too – the team truly knows and understands the locality of each school, and it’s great to know I have a strong group of Heads and an excellent Shared Services resource to support me."