New headteacher takes up post at Bognor Regis school

The London Road primary school welcomed Mr Charles Beckerson as he took up his post on April 25.

He will work alongside the Schoolsworks team to lead the 77 staff and over 617 pupils.

Mr Beckerson was previously headteacher at St Bartholomew’s Church of England Primary in Haslemere, which he joined in 2006.

Charles Beckerson, new headteacher, with Emma Purkis, deputy head, and pupils of Edward Bryant School

During his time there the school grew in size from one-and-a-half to two-form entry, and undertook some significant music projects, which included the creation of a specialist music centre on the premises.

A group of the school’s children also had the opportunity to record at Rak Studios in London which led to a No1 hit in the children’s iTunes chart and the chance to perform at the Barbican and the Royal Festival Hall.

Chris Seaton, CEO of Schoolsworks, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charles to Edward Bryant and the Schoolsworks Academy Trust.

“Charles made a fantastic impression in his interview with the school’s children and staff, and his work at St Bartholomew’s brings an exciting dimension to our music programme across the Trust.

“Charles clearly demonstrated his passion for being part of a MAT, and a larger, multi-cultural school, and we look forward to working together to shape the next phase for Edward Bryant and its children.”

Charles Beckerson said: “Working within a MAT very much appealed to me and I’m looking forward to being part of such a collaborative team.

“It’s exciting to be joining a growing and well-respected Trust, and I really liked the family ethos which is tangible at Edward Bryant and within Schoolsworks too.

“I’m particularly excited about bringing my musical background and skills into the school, and the Trust, and helping support this area of the curriculum.”

Schoolsworks currently supports eight schools across West Sussex from Selsey to Worthing.

Six of the Trust’s academy schools have been inspected since they joined the Trust with ten successive ‘good’ judgements.

