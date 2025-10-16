New Horizons School celebrates OFSTED ‘Good’ Rating across all areas

New Horizons School in Hastings, is proud to announce that it has been graded Good in all areas in its recent OFSTED inspection, affirming the school’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, inclusive education where every pupil can thrive.

The OFSTED report highlights the school’s success in leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and the quality of education. Inspectors noted, “The culture around behaviour has transformed. The school provides pupils with what they need to thrive,” reflecting the positive and supportive environment cultivated throughout the school.

The school’s broad and ambitious curriculum is well-sequenced and knowledge-rich, designed to meet the diverse needs of its pupil community. Leadership ensures that safeguarding is robust and embedded in the school’s ethos and values.

Deputy Head Charlotte Buckland commented, “Clear routines, positive reinforcement, and consistent expectations have created a calm and supportive atmosphere where pupils flourish.”

Principal Ross Maryan and Deputy Charlotte Buckland

Principal Ross Maryan said, “We are incredibly optimistic about the future. Our staff’s dedication and the resilience of our pupils inspire confidence that we will continue to build a nurturing environment where every child can succeed and look forward to a bright future. This Good grading across all areas is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the resilience of our pupils, and the support of our families. We remain committed to continuous improvement to ensure every pupil achieves their full potential.”

A parent shared, “New Horizons is not just a school. For my son, and for so many others, it is a lifeline.”

