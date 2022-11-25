A school for children with special needs in Billingshurst has officially opened a new specialist hub.

Woodview at Ingfield Manor, based in the grounds of an already successful school for children with neurological motor impairments, was commissioned by West Sussex County Council for a cohort of ten year 7 students this year.

The unit welcomed its first pupils in September, and the refurbished building was officially opened by John Godden MBE, CEO of Salutem Care and Education, which operates the service, in a celebration attended by representatives from the school and Salutem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The provision, which is in a separate facility to the school but housed on the same site, is a bespoke, self-contained space, which meets the needs of the children, and any accompanying special needs, particularly any speech, communication, and language needs they may have.

Opening of new unit at Ingfield Manor School, Billingshurst, by John Godden CEO of Salutem Healthcare. Accompanied by Nicola Dodds, principal and Gary Laville Gary Laville, Director of Quality and Governance and other key personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students will stay at Woodview until they complete year 11, and the service is looking forward to working in partnership with the local authority to welcome a second cohort in September 2023.

Nicola Dodds, principal at Ingfield Manor, said: “We had a fantastic time at the official opening of Woodview, which has already proved to be a huge success since we welcomed our new students and staff members in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While it’s part of the Ingfield Manor site, it is a provision in its own right, and deserved something special to mark its place in the Salutem family.

“We’re delighted to have been able to offer this provision and to work closely with West Sussex. We are excited about future developments for Woodview, but also for Ingfield Manor school as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine Cook, Higher Level Teaching Assistant with Libby, left and Scarlet both aged 11 in the new garden.

Mr Godden said: “It was my pleasure to officially open Woodview. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young people to learn in a unit designed with their specific needs in mind, ensuring their educational requirements are met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingfield Manor is part of the Ambito Education group, managed by Salutem Care and Education, which provides education and support for disabled children and young people, promoting independence, skills and confidence.