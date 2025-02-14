New jewellery-making school opens in Brighton

A brand-new creative hub is opening its doors to aspiring and experienced jewellers. Jewellers Academy Brighton will officially launch on 1st March 2025, offering expert-led jewellery-making classes for all skill levels, from complete beginners to advanced makers looking to refine their craft.

Jewellers Academy Brighton will run multiple classes every day of the week, with small group sizes (maximum 8 students) to ensure hands-on learning and plenty of tutor support. The academy’s offerings include:

Beginner to advanced courses – perfect for those starting out or looking to develop their skills further.

– perfect for those starting out or looking to develop their skills further. Professional diplomas – for those aiming to turn their passion into a career.

– for those aiming to turn their passion into a career. Private instruction – one-on-one sessions for bespoke learning.

– one-on-one sessions for bespoke learning. Events and workshops – a great option for creative team-building, parties, or special occasions.

A New Creative Hub for Brighton

Jewellers Academy Brighton is designed to be a welcoming environment for hands-on learning, offering expert tuition in traditional and contemporary jewellery techniques. Situated in the heart of Brighton, the academy fosters a thriving community of makers, providing space and support for students to explore, experiment, and develop their craft.

As a must-visit destination for jewellery lovers, hobbyists, and aspiring professionals alike, the academy welcomes students from across the UK and beyond to experience expert tuition in a friendly, inclusive setting.

From London to Brighton: A New Era for Jewellery Education

‘It is so exciting to be opening a brand new training centre for jewellers in the centre of Brighton. After training 40,000 jewellers in London and many more online, having this physical space for makers to come together, make, share and grow is a dream come true’ - Jessica Rose, founder of Jewellers Academy Brighton

Jessica Rose, founder of Jewellers Academy Brighton

Jewellers Academy Brighton is the latest venture from Jessica Rose, an award-winning jewellery entrepreneur and educator. Jessica first founded the London Jewellery School in 2009, which became one of the UK’s largest independent jewellery training providers, running for 13 years before transitioning to Jewellers Academy, an online platform supporting jewellers worldwide.

Jessica and her team have trained thousands of jewellers, won multiple business awards, and built a thriving online community through the Jewellers Academy podcast, YouTube channel, and bestselling book ‘Start and Grow a Profitable Jewellery Business’.

Now, with the launch of Jewellers Academy Brighton, Jessica is bringing hands-on jewellery education back to an in-person setting. The academy combines expert tuition with high-quality facilities, fostering both creativity and professional development. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and business skills, Jewellers Academy Brighton aims to be a leading provider of jewellery industry education, helping designers turn their passion into a thriving career.

To find out more about Jewellers Academy Brighton and the classes availble, please visit: www.jewellersacademybrighton.com