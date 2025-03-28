New Open Doors careers initiative held at the American Express Stadium

Forty five students (aged 11-13) from Chailey School, King’s Academy Ringmer and Peacehaven Community School, participated in Open Doors, a new careers focused event at the American Express Stadium (the Amex) last week (Thursday 20 March, 2025).

Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, in partnership with American Express, the initiative combines the power of football with the experience and business skills of American Express colleagues.

Led by BHAFC Foundation staff, students undertook fun football themed challenges and a series of tasks designed to provide them with an understanding of specific roles such as customer services, sales, marketing, social media, communications and technology, and the skills needed to undertake these. Ten American Express volunteers worked with students throughout the day, discussing their own roles, career journeys, and providing support with key employability skills such as teamwork and presentation skills. The session also included a guided tour of the American Express Stadium, showcasing the diverse roles and departments operating within the football club.

During the 2024-25 season ten Open Doors sessions are being delivered to schools and alternative provision centres, reaching up to 450 students from across Sussex.

Lucy Fenwick, Vice President at American Express said: “Open Doors provides a fantastic platform for students to engage with professionals, explore real-world insights, different career pathways, and gain confidence in their own abilities. We hope this experience has given them a valuable introduction to the world of work. Investing in future talent to support our local communities to thrive is crucial, and we are proud to support initiatives like this.”

Rob Josephs, Employability & Education Manager at BHAFC Foundation said: “The programme aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing hands-on activities, industry insights, and skills-building exercises to equip students for thinking about their future careers. It is an exciting opportunity for young people to hear about careers in sport, charity, and corporate sectors. Interacting directly with professionals, brings workplace roles, responsibilities and deliverables to life in an interesting and engaging way.”

1 . Contributed Open Doors at the Amex Stadium last week Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Students from Peacehaven Community School at the Open Doors event Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed King’s Academy Ringmer students with an Amex colleague volunteer Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed An Amex colleague with students from Chailey School Photo: Submitted