A company is hoping to build a new pre-school in Crawley Down with a forest school and wildlife garden.

Wild Beginnings Pre School Ltd applied to Mid Sussex District Council on October 2024, via its agent Squires Planning, to erect the school at The Platt on Turners Hill Road.

The application is also for associated works, which included a pavement along the B2028. The council received amended plans on March 10 this year to include a pedestrian path. See the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (reference DM/24/2401).

The planning and heritage statement said: “The new building will be located on the northern end of the site. It will be very similar in size and location to the previously approved pool building (ref: DM/22/3735) with the ridge height at 6.275m, width measuring 8m and length measuring 16.08m.”

A computer generated image of the proposed pre-school in Crawley Down. Photo: Squires Planning via Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

The statement said the new building would be finished with vertical cedar cladding.

It said: “North of the building is a secure outdoor area. This will include a reading zone, forest school, wildlife garden, vegetable/fruit garden, open area for free play, and a playground for the children. The Pre School will operate a ‘free flow’ play system where possible for older children who are able to walk, following the guidelines from Ofsted.”

It said: “Research has shown that if you allow children to have a choice to be indoors or outdoors, they tend to be calmer and will be able to control their excitement, therefore resulting in less noise created. Children typically go out in smaller groups. The outdoor space is a continuation of the indoor space, where learning skills are equally as important.”

The proposed opening times are 7.30am to 6.30pm from Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays), with core hours being 8am to 6pm. The application proposes 12 new parking spaces and six employees.

The statement's conclusion said: “This application is for a small economic development, supporting a rural economy and sustainable community. It will support the current and future needs of families in the community and provide employment opportunities.”

The application has received many letters of support, as well as objections from residents. One said: “We fully support The Wild Beginnings pre-school at The Platt. Being an immediate neighbour we have no concerns and feel it's just what the area needs.”

Another letter of support said: “Forest schools offer children an invaluable opportunity to connect with nature, develop resilience and enhance social and cognitive skills through structured outdoor activities.”

Another said: “Given the lack of childcare facilities in the area that offer wraparound care for working parents I think the erection of a new site and childcare facility such as this is so needed for this part of the world.”

Letters of objection expressed concerns about increased traffic.

One said: “This is an application for a commercial business to be placed within a residential and protected countryside setting between Turners Hill Road and The Worth Way. The resulting noise from the traffic in the pre-school grounds as cars etc enter, park, turn and exit the site along with the intended day-long outdoor play of potentially 40 children will significantly affect the countryside location.”

Another, calling the location ‘inappropriate’, said: “There would be considerable danger to all road users if this development was permitted.”