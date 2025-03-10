New reception teacher and EYFS co-ordinator at Lancing Prep Worthing

Lancing Prep Worthing is delighted to announce that Miss Victoria Warner will be joining as Reception Teacher & EYFS Co-Ordinator in September 2025.

Victoria is an experienced and dedicated educator with a passion for early years learning and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm. She holds a PGCE from the University of Chichester, where she also completed her Primary Teaching Studies.

Her interests include piano playing and ballet, performing in various shows such as The Nutcracker and Coppelia. Victoria is currently learning to teach yoga and enjoys spending time outdoors with her two sausage dogs.

Reflecting on her visit to Lancing Prep Worthing, Victoria shared, "The first thing that struck me was the sense of community and family. I was warmly welcomed by both the children and the staff, which created a positive and calming atmosphere throughout the school."

Victoria looks forward to meeting all the children and embarking on their learning journey together. She believes that early childhood education is such a pivotal time in a child’s life and that being part of a child’s growth, learning, and development feels incredibly rewarding. She shares that “It’s about more than teaching facts—it's about fostering curiosity, building confidence, and creating a supportive environment where children feel safe to explore.”

Head, Mrs Francesca Milling, says, “Victoria excelled throughout the competitive and thorough recruitment process. I am confident that she will provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for each and every child in our care.”

Lancing Prep Worthing are excited to invite parents of children starting school this year to an informative and enjoyable evening event on Tuesday 25 March, where they will have the opportunity to meet Victoria and engage in conversations with the Senior Leadership team. Join them for a delightful evening filled with refreshments, including a glass of fizz and tasty nibbles, as they discuss what to expect in the upcoming school year and answer any questions that you may have. Bookings are essential, email [email protected]