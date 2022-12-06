The development at St Catherine’s College started in August this year. When it’s finished, the school will have a four-court sports hall which will have a mezzanine level for fitness studios and changing facilities.
Headteacher Solomon Berhane said at the time: “It’s great that we have grown from 500 students, but our sports facilities haven’t grown with us. The school has been trying to get a sports hall for 20 years, so it is very exciting that the building work has started.”
In addition to providing the PE department and students with ‘first-class’ facilities, the sports hall will also be used for a wide range of extra-curricular activities.
The sports hall will be ready for use in September 2023 but more money needs to be raised for phase 3-4 of the build which deals with the ancillary areas such as changing rooms/classrooms.