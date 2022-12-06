Work is well underway on a new two-storey sports hall which is being built at an Eastbourne school.

The development at St Catherine’s College started in August this year. When it’s finished, the school will have a four-court sports hall which will have a mezzanine level for fitness studios and changing facilities.

Headteacher Solomon Berhane said at the time: “It’s great that we have grown from 500 students, but our sports facilities haven’t grown with us. The school has been trying to get a sports hall for 20 years, so it is very exciting that the building work has started.”

In addition to providing the PE department and students with ‘first-class’ facilities, the sports hall will also be used for a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

New sports hall for Eastbourne school is taking shape (photo from school)

The sports hall will be ready for use in September 2023 but more money needs to be raised for phase 3-4 of the build which deals with the ancillary areas such as changing rooms/classrooms.

