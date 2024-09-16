A newly merged Worthing school is on the look-out for people to join its governing body.

Homefield Primary School was formed through the amalgamation of Lyndhurst Infant School and Chesswood Junior School.

Mike Carpenter, previous chair of the Chesswood governing body, was appointed chair of the temporary governing body put together to prepare for the opening of the new school. And he is on the look-out for people to join the team.

Mr Carpenter said the school wanted to take on two parent governors and one staff governor, while also promoting the opportunity for up to seven others to join as co-opted governors.

He added: “This is a truly exciting time to join the governing body as we bring together two highly successful schools and migrate them onto a single site. As part of this amalgamation, a new governing body needs to be formed, and we are therefore inviting individuals who wish to make a difference to apply.”

While no specific qualifications are needed for the role, the school is looking for people with a diverse range of knowledge, skills and experience.

To apply, contact [email protected] – and find out more about being a school governor online, too, at schools.westsussex.gov.uk

The school will occupy both sites this academic year, while building plans are developed, but it will eventually be housed on the Chesswood site, in Chesswood Road, Worthing.

Mr Carpenter said: “Plans are progressing on this front to create what looks to be an exciting purpose-designed school and special support centre.”