New year, new short courses at the University of Chichester

Would you like to gain a taste of University life? Return to University to listen to lectures and follow courses without signing up for a full degree programme or committing yourself to assignment writing?

The new short courses launching this February are a perfect way to access international research and scholarship on your doorstep at University of Chichester. The following subjects are available from 4 February.

The Tudors: 1485-1603

Commerce and Consumption in Early Modern England: c.1600-1750

Witchcraft and Magic in Early Modern Europe

Dictatorship, Conformity and Resistance in Mussolini’s Italy, Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia

Identity and Conflict in Russia and Eurasia

Brexit: Before, During and After

World Literature: Roots and Routes from Conrad to Afrofuturism

Writing Environment and Ecocriticism

Creative Non-Fiction: Starting from the Self

We welcome retired, early retired, quizzical and passionate people. The programme also supports younger students on gap years or considering a return to University study in preparation for a full degree.

Taught by specialists, you can register for 5 weeks (price per module: £475) or 10 weeks (price per module £950). For further information or registration please contact Erica Peters – [email protected] by 25 January.