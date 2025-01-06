New year, new short courses at the University of Chichester

Would you like to gain a taste of University life? Return to University to listen to lectures and follow courses without signing up for a full degree programme or committing yourself to assignment writing?

The new short courses launching this February are a perfect way to access international research and scholarship on your doorstep at University of Chichester. The following subjects are available from 4 February.

  • The Tudors: 1485-1603
  • Commerce and Consumption in Early Modern England: c.1600-1750
  • Witchcraft and Magic in Early Modern Europe
  • Dictatorship, Conformity and Resistance in Mussolini’s Italy, Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia
  • Identity and Conflict in Russia and Eurasia
  • Brexit: Before, During and After
  • World Literature: Roots and Routes from Conrad to Afrofuturism
  • Writing Environment and Ecocriticism
  • Creative Non-Fiction: Starting from the Self

We welcome retired, early retired, quizzical and passionate people. The programme also supports younger students on gap years or considering a return to University study in preparation for a full degree.

Take a short course at the University of Chichester
Take a short course at the University of Chichester

Taught by specialists, you can register for 5 weeks (price per module: £475) or 10 weeks (price per module £950). For further information or registration please contact Erica Peters – [email protected] by 25 January.

