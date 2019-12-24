Newick Pre-School rated ‘outstanding’ for the third time

Newick Pre-School has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the third time.

Education bosses visited the pre-school in November and found its ‘high calibre staff used their expert knowledge to plan an extensive range of challenging activities’.

Delighted staff and children at Newick Pre-School

Teaching was outstanding, the Ofsted report said, and the curriculum was rich and exciting, enhanced by many visits into the local community.

Katy Elliott, manager at the school, commented: “I am very proud of the dedication, drive and commitment of my amazing team who continue to go above and beyond.

“The team are passionate about supporting the growth and development of all of the children in their care.

“We will continue to adapt and evolve to provide the best pre school setting that we can.”

Ms Elliott, who was described by inspectors as an ‘inspiring manager’, was praised for working tirelessly and showing relentless dedication towards providing the highest level of provision.

The Ofsted report added: “Every child’s needs are planned for meticulously.

“Children’s individual characters, personalities and learning styles are fully understood and respected by staff.

“The relationships between staff and children are exceptionally positive.

Delighted Newick Pre-School children

“Children’s safety is given the highest priority. Staff are extremely vigilant and help children understand about possible dangers, especially during visits within the local community.”

The pre-school was rated ‘outstanding’ at its last two inspections in October 2015 and November 2011.