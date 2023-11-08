Next Step Apprenticeships celebrates success at the Brighton and Hove graduation ceremony

Next Step Apprenticeships, a leading apprenticeship provider, was delighted to attend the Brighton and Hove Graduation ceremony held on November 7, 2023. This event marked a significant milestone for the organisation and its apprentices, as they celebrated their remarkable achievements.

The team at Next Step Apprenticeships was thrilled to witness their dedicated apprentices graduate with flying colours at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, where the Brighton and Hove Graduation Ceremony was hosted. The apprentices' hard work and unwavering commitment paid off, leaving Next Step Apprenticeships immensely proud of their accomplishments.

Next Step Apprenticeships extends their heartfelt congratulations to the apprentices who recently graduated and attended this prestigious event. Their success is a testament to the dedication and determination they have shown throughout their apprenticeship journey. Next Step Apprenticeships also expressed their gratitude to their highly qualified Skills Coaches, who consistently went above and beyond to support and mentor their apprentices.

In a special highlight of the evening, Next Step's HR Skills Coach, Jon Ray, was honoured with the "Tutor/Trainer of the Year" award. This well-deserved recognition was made possible through the nomination of one of his apprentices, Rebecca Luckin. Next Step Apprenticeships congratulates Jon Ray for his outstanding contributions and commitment to the success of the apprentices.

Additionally, the organisation is pleased to announce that their Customer Service and Business Admin Skills Coach, Debbie Robbins, was shortlisted for the prestigious "Tutor/Trainer of the Year" award, an outstanding accomplishment in itself.

As a final note, Next Step Apprenticeships proudly recognised their exceptional apprentice, Ashleyn Brown, for winning the "Above and Beyond" award, showcasing her exceptional dedication and efforts during her apprenticeship journey. Next Step Apprenticeships extends their gratitude to Brighton & Hove City Council and the Sussex Council of Training Providers (SCTP) for organising this remarkable event that celebrates the achievements and dedication of apprentices in the Brighton and Hove area.