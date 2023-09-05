The closure of an Uckfield primary school could be set to move ahead, following a six-week consultation process.

On Monday (September 11), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, will be asked to agree to move ahead with the formal process of closing Holy Cross Church of England Primary School in Belmont Road.

If agreed by Cllr Standley, the council is expected to issue a statutory proposal later this month, which will trigger a second round of consultation. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the school is likely to close in December.

This follows on from a six-week formal consultation on the plans over the summer, which generated 41 responses from parents, pupils, staff, and other interested parties. Of these, 71 per cent (29 respondents) opposed the school’s closure.

Holy Cross School, Uckfield (Credit: Eddie Mitchell/Freelance)

In a report set to be considered by Cllr Standley, officers said: “The majority of respondents to the consultation object to the proposed closure of the school, with concerns being raised about the impact on staff and children’s mental health and emotional wellbeing and the sufficiency of school places in the area.

“However, the challenges the school has faced remain and will be made worse by the reduction of pupil numbers in the last year. No alternative suggestions have been identified through the consultation process that would address these critical issues.

“The consultation responses have not identified any potential solutions or actions to address the issues the school faces. The views of the local authority and the diocese about the viability of the school remain the same.

“The very low pupil numbers, the challenge of securing appropriate leadership and teaching staff for the school and the concerns over the quality of education that children are receiving leads us to conclude that closing the school at the earliest opportunity is in the best interests of the children and the school community.”

The report goes on to set out how other schools in Uckfield and the surrounding area would have sufficient capacity to take on all of the pupils currently on roll at Holy Cross. It also says the council intends to make mental health support available to staff, children and their families through support sessions and transition activities.

The report also touches on concerns about new housing development in Uckfield, specifically the 1,000 new homes set to be built at Ridgewood Farm. The councils says this development alone is likely to generate a significant number of school age children in the medium to long term, but does not consider that Holy Cross should be the school to serve them.

As previously reported, the council believes the school’s pupil numbers have fallen below a ‘viable’ level. On paper, the school is supposed to have space for up to 210 pupils, but only had 26 children on its roll at the last school census in May.

This reduction in pupil numbers had been ongoing for some years, coming alongside issues with staffing and school leadership.